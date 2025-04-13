Bhubaneswar: India successfully conducted the trial of a laser-based weapon system capable of neutralizing missiles, drones and smaller projectiles.

The field demonstration of the land version of Vehicle mounted Laser Directed Weapon (DEW) MK-II(A) was conducted at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh today, said the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The weapon system successfully neutralized a fixed wing UAV and drones during the trial, added the DRDO.

CHESS DRDO conducted a successful field demonstration of the Land version of Vehicle mounted Laser Directed Weapon(DEW) MK-II(A) at Kurnool today. It defeated the fixed wing UAV and Swarm Drones successfully causing structural damage and disable the surveillance sensors. With… pic.twitter.com/U1jaIurZco — DRDO (@DRDO_India) April 13, 2025

The Mk-II(A) DEW system is designed and developed by DRDO's Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS) in collaboration with LRDE, IRDE, DLRL, academic institutions, and Indian industries, reports said.

With this successful trial, India has joined the exclusive club of the Global powers who possess the high-power Laser DEW System, said the DRDO.

Notably, only a few countries in the world including US, Russia and China have developed high-power Laser DEW System.