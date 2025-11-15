Manila: India has long sought a foothold in the global arms market and its first major export of the BrahMos system to the Philippines marks its emergence as a defence exporter of an advanced missile technology, a report said on Saturday.

The move reflects India’s strategic interest in the Indo-Pacific region, strengthening defence ties with the ASEAN nations and contributing to a multipolar regional security framework — designed to check China’s hegemonic ambitions in the region.

“India appears to have been happy to supply the Philippines with its advanced missiles, at least in part because the likely target of those missiles will be China. In January 2022, India and the Philippines signed a contract for India to supply the Philippines with three shore-based anti-ship missile batteries of the BrahMos system. The contract was valued at around $375 million,” American magazine 'The National Interest' detailed.

“Clearly, the weapon was meant to deter the increasingly bellicose People’s Liberation Army Navy and China Coast Guard, which have been acting with extreme aggression toward the Philippines in the South China Sea (SCS). The system has been described as a “shore-based anti-ship missile system,” meaning it will be deployed on land at coastal locations to engage naval surface targets,” it added.

According to the report, Manila’s deal with New Delhi was comprehensive, covering not only the BrahMos itself but also all the supporting equipment, which includes mobile launchers, radar, command-and-control, and logistics support. India will also train the Philippine military personnel on the system.

The report stated that delivery of the BrahMos system to the Philippines began in April 2024, with the first batch including mobile launch units, missiles, and associated systems. Citing a report, it further said that an Indian Air Force IL-76 aircraft transported the equipment to the Philippines. The second battery was delivered a year later, in April 2025, and the third of the originally contracted three batteries is expected to follow.

“With a range of 290 kilometres (around 180 miles) when used by export customers, the BrahMos is a good pick by the Philippines for standing up to the Chinese military. The missile employs a two-stage propulsion system that includes a solid-propellant booster for launch, then a liquid-fuel (ramjet) engine for sustained cruise. This system can be fired from land-based mobile launchers as well as from naval vessels, submarines, and even aircraft,” the report noted.

(IANS)