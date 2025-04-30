New Delhi: The Government of India revamped the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB), appointing former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Alok Joshi as its new Chairman.

Along with Joshi’s appointment, six new members have been inducted into the board. The new appointees include three retired senior military officers: former Western Air Commander Air Marshal P.M. Sinha, former Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General A.K. Singh, and Rear Admiral Monty Khanna.

The board also includes two retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officers — Rajiv Ranjan Verma and Manmohan Singh — and a former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, B. Venkatesh Varma.

Earlier this afternoon, the second Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence following the Pahalgam attack in which 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali citizen were killed.

Meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) were also held at the same venue.

Per official sources, a Cabinet briefing is scheduled for 3 PM today.