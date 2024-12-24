Bhopal: India has made significant progress in drone technology in the last six years, Surveyor General of India Hitesh Kumar Makwana said here on Monday. Makwana, while addressing a workshop, said the Central government has made a drone policy for the widespread use of drone technology. From their initial limited use to their widespread use today, drones have emerged as versatile tools. He said that the government has set a target of developing an ecosystem based on drone technology, for which, necessary rules, licensing procedures, and period of operation, have been prescribed for the operation of drones.

"When we talk about drones, it is not just a flying camera but a game-changing technology that is capable of providing services at different levels. There is a possibility of widespread application of this technology in the state, which will provide better facilities to the citizens," he added. He said the government has taken the initiative to develop such an ecosystem through which drones can be widely used in various fields. "This initiative will play an important role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India vision," Makwana said. During the workshop organised to discuss advanced technology of drones at Bhopal's Kushabhau Thakre auditorium, Makwana also said that Madhya Pradesh has taken a strong step towards becoming a leader in drone technology. "Madhya Pradesh is a leading state in the use of drone technology. The state has made a special achievement by using drone technology to implement the Swamitva Yojana. Drone technology is efficient, accessible, and a low-cost technology," he added.

On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary, Science and Technology, Sanjay Dubey, while highlighting Madhya Pradesh's steps towards the use of drone technology, said the state government has decided to set up manufacturing units and the process has been underway. "Madhya Pradesh is working for the practical and beneficial use of drones at the regional level. We aim to develop a strong and holistic ecosystem in the state. The use of drone technology is not just an option but it is a necessity of the future," Dube said. On this occasion, a drone-centric information portal was also launched, which will be helpful in integrating information related to drone technology, policy and training.

(IANS)