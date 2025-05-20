Kabul: As Pakistan intensifies its mass deportation of Afghan refugees, India has stepped in with humanitarian aid for thousands of affected families, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to supporting the Afghan people in times of crisis. The Taliban’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation announced that the Government of India has delivered essential food aid to around 5,000 Afghan families who were recently expelled from Pakistan.

The aid package, consisting of 11 different food items, was distributed through the Kabul office of the Directorate of Refugees to families deemed most in need. India's assistance was formally acknowledged in a public message from Maulvi Abdul Kabir, the Taliban-appointed Minister for Refugees and Repatriation. The message, delivered by Zakirullah Zakir, head of the Prime Minister's Office's Coordination Department, was read during an official aid distribution ceremony in Kabul. Abdul Kabir expressed gratitude to both the Government and people of India for their continued support and called on other countries and humanitarian organisations to step up their aid for displaced Afghans. “India’s help has come at a time when our people are facing extreme hardship,” he said.

“We welcome all returnees and assure them of their safety and dignity under the general amnesty declared in the country,” he added. Kalim al-Rahman Fani, Deputy Minister of Finance and Administration, also acknowledged that returnees face numerous challenges, despite the Islamic Emirate's efforts to provide housing and services. He noted that 58 new townships are being planned across 31 provinces to accommodate the influx.

Since April, Pakistan has expelled hundreds of thousands of Afghan migrants, citing national security concerns and ties between the Taliban and India, allegations that remain unproven and have not been addressed by the Taliban.

Amid these regional tensions, India’s quiet but consistent humanitarian outreach stands in contrast to Islamabad’s crackdown, drawing attention to New Delhi’s people-centric approach to diplomacy in the region.

India has long maintained that its assistance to Afghanistan is driven by humanitarian concerns and a desire to ensure regional stability. This latest initiative signals New Delhi’s continued engagement with the Afghan people, even in the absence of formal diplomatic ties with the Taliban administration.

(IANS)