New Delhi: The government on Saturday announced the Green Ammonia and Green Methanol Standards, setting clear emission limits and eligibility criteria for production using renewable hydrogen.

MNRE defines emission limits for Green Ammonia and Methanol

The move -- issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on 27 February -- aimed to standardise and certify ammonia and methanol produced with minimal greenhouse gas emissions.

The standards bring clarity to industry, investors, and other stakeholders engaged in the development of green hydrogen derivatives, the MNRE added.

Rules specify eligible CO₂ sources and renewable energy use

Under the new rules, Green Ammonia must have total non-biogenic greenhouse gas emissions of no more than 0.38 kg CO₂ equivalent per kg of ammonia, averaged over the previous 12 months, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Similarly, Green Methanol production must not exceed 0.44 kg CO₂ equivalent per kg, with CO₂ allowed from biogenic sources, Direct Air Capture (DAC), or existing industrial streams, the ministry said.

The government also stated that the Ministry may revise the eligible sources of carbon dioxide from time to time, with such revisions applying prospectively along with appropriate grandfathering provisions.

The standards also clarify that renewable energy used in production can include electricity stored in energy systems or banked with the grid. Detailed methodologies for measurement, reporting, monitoring, verification, and certification will be issued separately by MNRE.

Tenders or bids issued before the notification may continue under prior terms, though procuring entities may choose to align with the new standards with mutual consent.

“Any tender, bid process, or solicitation issued prior to the date of notifications may continue to be governed by the terms and conditions applicable at the time of its issuance; however, the procuring entity may, where feasible and with mutual consent of the parties, align such tender with the provisions of notifications,” the government said.

The MNRE also said the move provides clarity to industry and investors, supporting the decarbonization of fertilisers, shipping, power, and heavy industry, while strengthening India’s position as a reliable producer and exporter of green fuels.

“Indian Green Hydrogen developers are targeting export markets for Green Ammonia & Green Methanol. With this notification, India further consolidates its regulatory framework for green hydrogen and its derivatives under the National Green Hydrogen Mission,” it said.

