Bhubaneswar: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi today reviewed the security situation along the western borders of India.

The COAS reviewed the security situation along the international border (IB) in Gujarat, Punjab and Rajasthan and line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir following the reports of violation of ceasefire by the Pakistani forces yesterday night.

Dwivedi held discussions with the army commanders of the western borders, said the Indian Army. The COAS has granted full authority to the army commanders for counteraction in the kinetic domain to any violation of the ceasefire agreement between the two countries.

Earlier, the Indian authorities confirmed that Pakistan violated the ceasefire at several places along the IB and LoC a few hours after the announcement of peace agreement between the two countries yesterday.

"An understanding was reached this evening between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan to stop the military action that was going on for the last few days. For the last few hours, this understanding is being violated by Pakistan. The Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with this border intrusion,” said Foreign Affairs Secretary Vikram Misri at a presser yesterday.

The Indian government condemned the ceasefire violation and asked Pakistan to take immediate steps in this regard. The armed forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the borders along the international border as well as the line of control, added the Foreign Secretary.