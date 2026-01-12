Jammu: Multiple Pakistani drones were successfully tackled by the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir’s border areas, both at the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border.

Officials said that the Army late Sunday evening engaged Pakistani drones with firing after sighting them along the LoC in the Naushera sector of Rajouri district.

The officials said alert soldiers detected an aerial intrusion and immediately activated counter-unmanned aerial systems, forcing the drone to retreat across the LoC.

No damage or casualties were reported in the incident.

“Five drone sightings have been reported along the International Border and the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. These sightings include multiple instances of suspected Pakistan Army drones attempting reconnaissance or surveillance activities in sensitive border areas. A few drones belonging to the Pakistan Army were specifically sighted along the LoC in the Naushera-Rajouri sector," the officials said.

Alert Army units responded promptly by employing standard counter-drone measures, successfully preventing any further intrusions.

“Armed forces remain on high alert across forward areas in Rajouri and adjoining sectors in view of the repeated drone activity. Surveillance and monitoring along the Line of Control and the International Border have been further intensified to deal with any future attempts," the officials said.

“The situation along the border areas is under close watch with defence agencies maintaining heightened vigilance to safeguard territorial integrity and prevent hostile activities,” the officials added.

Drones are being used by terror outfits with the support of Pakistan ISI to send arms, cash and drugs into Jammu and Kashmir to sustain terrorism in the union territory.

The typical modus operandi of these terror outfits is to drop the drone payloads of arms, drugs, cash, etc., at a pre-determined spot. This consignment is later picked up by the overground workers (OGWs) and couriers of terrorists and then passed on to the terrorists.

Anti-drone equipment is deployed all along the LoC and the International Border in the union territory, and this has largely brought down the efficacy of drones for the adversary.