New Delhi: In a move likely to enhance the Indian Navy’s underwater capabilities, it has received 'INS Androth', the second of the eight ASW SWCs (Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft), built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.

It was delivered to the Indian Navy on September 13 at GRSE, Kolkata, marking yet another step towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

According to a Naval spokesperson, the ASW SWC ships have been indigenously designed and constructed as per the Classification Rules of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) at GRSE, Kolkata, and it will strengthen the Navy’s anti-submarine, coastal surveillance and mine-laying capabilities.

The name 'Androth' holds strategic and symbolic significance, derived from Androth Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, underscoring India’s commitment to safeguarding its vast maritime territories.

“These ships at approx. 77 m length, are the largest Indian Naval warships propelled by Diesel Engine-Waterjet combination and are equipped with state-of-the-art lightweight torpedoes, indigenous ASW rockets, advanced shallow water SONAR, enabling effective submarine detection and engagement in littoral zones," the official said.

Notably, Androth’s delivery is yet another milestone in the Indian Navy’s quest for indigenous shipbuilding, upholding the government’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat with over 80 per cent of indigenous content and stands as a testament to growing domestic capabilities and reducing dependency on imports.

It is pertinent to note here that the Indian security apparatus, including the Army, Air Force, Navy, along with space, cyber and other warfare domains, has been going through a reformation with the emphasis on building indigenous equipment, which will not only strengthen the security apparatus but will also make India a self-reliant nation in terms of defence capabilities.

Similarly, after Operation Sindoor, top defence officials, including the Chiefs of Army, Air Force, and Navy, along with CDS, in their statements highlighted the importance of indigenous or Aatmanirbharta in the defence sector, and INS Androth marks yet another step towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

