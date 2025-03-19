New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised astronaut Sunita Williams and her fellow crew members for their extraordinary achievements in space, following their safe return to Earth. The Defence Minister on Wednesday, took to the social media platform X to express his delight, writing, "Delighted at the safe return of NASA’s Crew-9 on Earth! The crew, comprising of India’s daughter Sunita Williams and other astronauts, have rewritten the history of human endurance and perseverance in space." "Sunita Williams’ incredible journey, unwavering dedication, fortitude, and fighting spirit will inspire millions across the globe.

Her safe return is a moment of celebration for space enthusiasts and the entire world. Her courage and achievements make us all proud. Congratulations and a big thank you to all stakeholders for bringing them back safely on Earth," he added. Williams, along with NASA’s Butch Wilmore, NASA's Nick Hague, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, returned to Earth on Tuesday evening, concluding what was meant to be a short eight-day mission that turned into an unexpected nine-month stay on the International Space Station (ISS).

Their return came aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which splashed down off the coast of Florida just minutes before 6 p.m. As announced by NASA, the recovery operation was successfully carried out, with the astronauts being lifted out of the capsule. Hague was the first to exit, followed by Williams, who emerged third. All three astronauts smiled and waved as they were assisted out of the spacecraft, marking the end of their prolonged stay in space. Williams and Wilmore initially launched to the ISS on June 6, 2024, aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. However, after a malfunction in the spacecraft, they were left stranded. Their return was delayed until now when SpaceX’s Dragon capsule was sent to bring them back to Earth.

(IANS)