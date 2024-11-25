New Delhi: In a significant achievement in wildlife conservation, India’s tiger population has grown to 3,682 in 2022, up from 2,967 in 2018, showing a 6 per cent annual increase in consistently monitored areas, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

The rise in tiger numbers is due to efforts by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), which focuses on three main strategies -- material and logistical support, restricting habitat interventions, and following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

The Central Indian Landscape Complex and Eastern Ghats Landscape Complex, spanning Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand, saw the numbers rise from 1,033 in 2018 to 1,439 in 2022, while the Shivalik-Gangetic Plain landscape complex, encompassing Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, registered a rise from 646 to 819, including from 442 to 560 in Uttarakhand. Other complexes also registered significant growth, such as Sundebans where the population increased from 88 to 101.

However, within the Central Indian Landscape Complex and Eastern Ghats Landscape Complex, the tiger population has declined in Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand. Apart from this, the tiger population has also decreased in Arunachal Pradesh where it has come down from 29 to 9 in 2022. However, in Madhya Pradesh, tigers increased from 526 in 2018 to 785 in 2022, and in Maharashtra, from 312 to 444.

India's tiger population has more than doubled since 2006, when it was 1,411. This growth has been supported by Project Tiger, a government initiative that funds conservation activities through annual plans prepared by tiger reserves. These plans are based on broader Tiger Conservation Plans, as mandated by the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the reply said.

Funding is provided to tiger reserves for acquiring capacity in terms of infrastructure and material, to deal with tigers dispersing out of source areas. These are solicited by tiger reserves through an Annual Plan of Operation (APO) every year which stems from an overarching Tiger Conservation Plan (TCP), mandated under Section 38 V of the Act.

Based on the carrying capacity of tigers in a tiger reserve, habitat interventions are restricted through an overarching TCP. In case tiger numbers are at carrying capacity levels, it has been advised that habitat interventions should be limited so that there is no excessive spillover of wildlife including tigers thereby minimising man-animal conflict. Further, in buffer areas around tiger reserves, habitat interventions are restricted such that they are sub-optimal vis-a-vis the core/critical tiger habitat areas, judicious enough to facilitate dispersal to other rich habitat areas only, the reply said.

As per Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs), the National Tiger Conservation Authority has issued three SOPs to deal with human-animal conflict -- the issue of managing dispersing tigers, managing livestock kills so as to reduce conflict as well as relocating tigers from source areas to areas where the density of tiger is low, so that conflict in rich source areas does not occur.

Also as per Tiger Conservation Plans, need-based and site-specific management interventions are undertaken by the tiger reserves to improve the quality of wildlife habitat and funding support for these activities is provided under the Project Tiger Component of the ongoing Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats, the Minister said in the reply.

(IANS)