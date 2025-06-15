New Delhi: India’s wind energy capacity witnessed a rise of more than 10.5 per cent to 51.5 GW against 46.42 GW last year, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, said on Sunday.

In a post on the social media platform X, the minister said on the occasion of Global Wind Day that with 51.5 GW capacity and rising, “we are moving towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, powered by innovation, green technology and sustainable progress”.

“On this Global Wind Day, let's celebrate the power of wind driving India’s clean energy growth,” Joshi noted.

India's renewable energy sector has witnessed unprecedented growth under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

From solar to wind energy, our nation is paving the way for a brighter and more sustainable future, according to the minister.

The total renewable energy capacity grew 17.13 per cent year-on-year to 226.74 gigawatts (GW) in May from 193.58 GW in the same month last year, as per the government data. Of the total, solar power capacity expanded 31.49 per cent to 110.83 GW from 84.28 GW in May 2024.

According to Joshi, clean energy is shaping India's journey of progress and pride.

India's solar energy capacity has taken a massive leap in the last 11 years, from a mere 2.82 GW in 2014. Solar energy has emerged as the new driving force of India’s renewable energy thrust.

The expansion in the installation of solar power generation capacity has been backed by a robust domestic production of solar cells and wafers, which was almost non-existent in 2014. India has now built a strong foundation with 25GW of solar cell production and 2GW of wafer production.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fixed a target of 500 GW for renewable energy capacity by 2030 as part of the country’s goal to reduce its carbon footprint in the fight against climate change.

(IANS)