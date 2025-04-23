New Delhi: India’s largest low-cost carrier IndiGo on Wednesday said it is offering waivers for cancellation fees or rescheduling charges on Srinagar flights, in the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.

The decision has been taken due to concerns and difficulties “our customers may be facing due to the current situation in Pahalgam,” said the airline in a statement, adding that the focus is on delivering compassionate support to those who need immediate attention during this challenging time.

“To support those travelling to/from Srinagar, IndiGo is offering waivers for cancellation fees or rescheduling charges. IndiGo has added special flights to Srinagar from Delhi and Mumbai with immediate effect and will be operating these over and above the regular schedule of 160 weekly flights from/to Srinagar from various parts of India,” the statement further added.

The airline is closely monitoring the situation and doing everything possible to assist customers in every way it can.

“In view of the emergent situation, we have taken steps to keep the fares moderated. Our priority remains safety of our customers and offering efficient services,” said IndiGo.

The statement came after civil aviation regulator DGCA has advised commercial airlines such as IndiGo and Air India to increase the number of flights to meet the surge in demand from tourists stranded in Srinagar in the wake of the terrorist incident in Pahalgam.

The airlines have been urged to facilitate the return of the tourists to their home destinations across the country and not to charge cancellation or rescheduling charges for the flights.

The advisory issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation states: “In the aftermath of the incident in Pahalgam, there is an unexpected demand from tourists seeking to return to their homes. In this regard, the airlines are advised to take swift action to increase the number of flights in response to the heightened demand and also to ensure uninterrupted connectivity from Srinagar to various destinations across India, facilitating the evacuation of stranded tourists.”

“The airlines are also requested to consider waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees and provide all necessary assistance to tourists facing unexpected circumstances and challenges during this difficult time,” the advisory further stated.

(IANS)