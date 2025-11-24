Mumbai: The Indian Navy commissioned INS Mahe, the first vessel of the Mahe-class anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft, on Monday, marking a significant boost to India's coastal defence capabilities and expanding the Navy's combat readiness in littoral zones.

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi attended the ceremony as the chief guest, underscoring the tri-service synergy that he described as vital to safeguarding national security.

Also Read: Red Fort blast probe: ISI’s Faisal Iqbal emerges as central figure, Pakistan's role under lens

The event, held at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, marked the induction of a new generation of indigenous shallow-water combatants that the Navy described as sleek, swift and resolutely Indian.

General Upendra Dwivedi Praises Indigenous Defence Capability

Addressing the gathering, General Dwivedi said, "Today's ceremony not only marks the induction of a potent new platform to a maritime order of battle, but also reaffirms our nation's increasing capability to design, construct and field complex combatants with indigenous technology."

"The commissioning of INS Mahe reaffirms the Navy's steadfast transformation into a Builders' Navy, one that designs, constructs, and sustains its own combat platforms. Today, over 75 per cent platforms of the Navy's capital acquisition are sourced indigenously. From warships and submarines to high sonar and weapon systems, Indian shipyards, public and private, stand as a living proof of our nation's industrial and technological dominance," he added.

Also Read: President Murmu administers oath of office to CJI Justice Surya Kant

Urging the newly assigned crew to uphold the highest standards, the Army chief said, "From this day forward, the mantle of responsibility rests upon your shoulders. You are the custodians of her spirit, her discipline and her fighting edge. Remember, the ship is only as strong as the man who sails her. Her spirit will depend on your courage. Her reputation will depend on your character. The nation will sleep peacefully because you will remain awake, and India's tricolour will fly high across the oceans because you will defend it."

Also Read: Delhi chokes under rising pollution as AQI nears 400 across NCR

Tri-Service Synergy Reflected in Ceremony

Reflecting on Operation Sindoor, India's May 7 military operation targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, General Dwivedi stated, "The strength of armed forces lies in synergy. The sea, land and the skies form a single continuum of national security, and together the Army, Navy, and Air Force form the trinity of India's strategic strength... We are an operational eye in every domain from Ladakh to the Indian Ocean, from information warfare to joint logistics. Operation Sindoor was an apt example of that synergy."

"As INS Mahe hoists the ensign today, she carries not just the hopes of the Navy, but the collective faith of a nation that stands united behind her. May her voyages be safe, her missions be successful, and her crew steadfast in the service of India," he further said.

After the commissioning, General Dwivedi undertook a guided tour of INS Mahe, built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).

Aatmanirbhar Push: Indigenous Platform for Littoral Warfare

The vessel represents a major milestone in India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, combining compact design with powerful anti-submarine warfare capabilities essential for littoral dominance.

INS Mahe is named after the historic coastal enclave of Mahe on the Malabar Coast, and its crest features the 'Urumi', the flexible sword of Kalarippayattu, symbolising agility, precision and lethal effectiveness.

INS Mahe: Designed for Stealth, Speed and Submarine Hunting

"With her blend of firepower, stealth and mobility, the ship is designed to hunt submarines, conduct coastal patrols, and secure India's vital maritime approaches," a Naval official said, highlighting the platform's crucial role in strengthening India's maritime security architecture.

(IANS)