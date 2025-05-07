Chandigarh: In view of the prevailing situation, two international flights en route to Amritsar were diverted to Delhi on Wednesday, and educational institutions along the Pakistan border shut. Air India, in a statement, said it has cancelled all its flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot till noon.

Authorities in Punjab have announced that all schools, colleges and educational institutions in regions along the international border with Pakistan have been closed. While educational institutes in Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts will be closed for three days, in Fazilka district, they will be shut till further orders. Earlier this morning, in a major military action following the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, the Indian Army successfully executed ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting nine high-value terror targets deep inside Pakistan. All Indian Air Force pilots involved in ‘Operation Sindoor’ are safe, said sources. The operation was carried out with precision, targeting terrorist infrastructure associated with groups responsible for the attack.

The Indian government confirmed that all nine targets were successfully struck, with no civilian or military infrastructure in Pakistan being affected. The strikes were part of India’s response to the April 22 terror attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indians and one Nepali national in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was a calculated move by India to ensure that those responsible for the attack face accountability, while maintaining restraint to avoid further escalation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior officials, closely monitored the progress of the operation throughout the night. Sources confirmed that the Prime Minister was in constant communication with national security advisors and military commanders, ensuring that the operation proceeded as planned. The PM’s hands-on involvement highlighted the significance of the mission and the government’s commitment to taking action against terrorism.

The Indian Army’s spokesperson confirmed that the strikes were focused, measured, and non-escalatory. The targets, identified as known terror camps and infrastructure, were located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

(IANS)