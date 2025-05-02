Bhubaneswar: Global business leader and Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Friday said that the Indian Startups involved in creative content sector should think beyond films and build brands, ecosystems, and intellectual property that create global waves.

She was talking at a conversation session on the second day of the inaugural edition of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025) at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

Kicking off the discussion with Maneet Ahuja, Editor-at-Large at Forbes, on the theme “India's Innovation Renaissance: The Next Decade of Global-First Startups,” Mazumdar Shaw spoke about the global potential of Indian narratives.

Referring to the Ramayana, she said, “It’s time for India to create new stories that blend tradition and technology. Just as George Lucas drew inspiration from Indian epics for Star Wars, we can use technology to transform our cultural heritage into global franchises.”

Touching on India’s demographic and digital strengths, she said, “With over a billion smartphones and a tech-savvy Gen Z, India is poised for global innovation. But like any blockbuster, success starts small — with an idea, strategy, and relentless focus.” She drew parallels with her own journey of starting Biocon in a garage and building it into a global biotech force.

Talking about the India’s creative economy, she said that those in the filed should focus on the growth of the so-called Orange Economy which has immense potential. “The media and entertainment sector contributes 20 billion dollar to the GDP today. We must aim for a 100 billion dollar, and eventually, for a 1 Trillion dollar Orange Economy by 2047, which will resonate with the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Shaw said.

Empowering Creators and Startups

Responding to questions on India’s creative edge, Shaw highlighted the convergence of AR, VR, and immersive experiences as key frontiers. “The next unicorns won’t just be apps — they’ll be creators who understand IP, tech, and immersive storytelling,” she noted. Citing examples like Naatu Naatu song in the movie RRR, she said that Indian creativity must go beyond diaspora appeal. “It must become globally relevant,” she added.

She urged startups to embrace originality and persistence: “Every great idea starts small. What matters is how far you take it. Failure is part of the journey.”