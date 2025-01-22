New Delhi: Taking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on surprise, the Janata Dal (United) led by Nitish Kumar withdrew support from the BJP-led government in Manipur.

This move of JDU will definitely surprise the BJP leadership as the regional party is a key ally at the Centre and in Bihar.

With today’s decision, the lone JDU MLA will sit in the Opposition benches in the Manipur Assembly.

Earlier, Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party withdrew support to the N Biren Singh-led BJP Government in Manipur.

The BJP has 37 legislators in the 60-member Manipur Assembly. Five MLAs of the Naga People’s Front and three Independents continue to support the BJP Government helping it to enjoy the majority.