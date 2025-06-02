Bhubaneswar: The results for JEE Advanced 2025 were announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur at 6 am on the official website at 6 am today. Over 1.8 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.

Of the 54,378 candidates who qualified the national-level entrance exam, 9,404 were female candidates. Ranjit Gupta (IIT Delhi zone) topped in the Common Rank List (CRL) with 332/360 marks while Devdatta Majhi (IIT Kharagpur zone) scored the highest among female candidates with CRL 16 by obtaining 312/360 marks.

Those who have qualified in the exam can participate in the JoSAA counselling process for IIT admissions, registrations for which will begin on June 3.

A day before IIT Kanpur released the JEE Advanced 2025 final answer key of both Paper 1 and 2.

The JEE Advanced examination for the year 2025 was held on May 18 in two shifts. Paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm while Paper 2 was conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

JEE Advanced provisional answer key was released on May 25, and candidates were allowed to raise objections till May 27, 5 pm.

All those candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can check the results using registered mobile number, application number and date of birth through the official website of JEE Advanced at https://jeeadv.ac.in/

The scorecard includes marks, qualifying status and 2025 cutoff.

JEE Advanced 2025 Result: Top 10 Candidates in Common Rank List (CRL)

Rajit Gupta: 332 marks

Saksham Jindal: 332 marks

Majid Mujahid Husain: 330 marks

Parth Mandar Vartak: 327 marks

Ujjwal Kesari: 324 marks

Akshat Kumar Chaurasia: 321 marks

Sahil Mukesh Deo: 321 marks

Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya: 319 marks

Arnav Singh: 319 marks

Vadlamudi Lokesh: 317 marks

JEE Advanced 2025 Result: Zone-Wise Top Female Candidates

Alice Patel of IIT Bombay zone