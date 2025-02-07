New Delhi: Jeet Adani, the younger son of industrialist and Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani, is set to marry Diva Jaimin Shah on Friday in Ahmedabad.

The wedding, described as a private and traditional ceremony, will take place at Shantigram, the Adani township in the city. The couple got engaged on March 14, 2023, in a low-profile ceremony attended by close family and friends.

The pre-wedding celebrations commenced on February 5, with the main wedding rituals scheduled to begin at 2 PM today.

The ceremony will adhere to traditional Jain and Gujarati customs, reflecting the cultural values of both families.

Industrialist Gautam Adani has emphasised that the wedding will be a simple and family-centric event, dispelling earlier speculation that global celebrities such as Taylor Swift might attend.

Speaking about the family's approach to the wedding, Gautam Adani previously stated, “My upbringing and our way of doing things are that of a common person from the working class. Jeet is here for Ma Ganga’s blessings. The wedding will be a simple and traditional family affair.” This statement followed the family’s visit to Prayagraj, where they performed the Ganga Aarti at Triveni Sangam last month.

Beyond being a grand family occasion, Jeet and Diva’s wedding carries a deeper purpose, incorporating meaningful social initiatives and the couple has chosen to highlight causes that are close to their hearts.

Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra has collaborated with the NGO Family of Disabled (FOD) to craft custom-made shawls for the bride and groom. This initiative was spearheaded by Jeet Adani, who has been actively involved in supporting individuals with disabilities.

The NGO has also been tasked with creating hand-painted wedding essentials such as glassware, plates, and other decorative accessories, making the event not only a celebration of love but also one of inclusivity and empowerment.

Jeet Adani currently serves as the Director at Adani Airports. He began his career in the Group CFO’s office, focussing on strategic finance, capital markets, risk management, and governance policy. He holds a degree from the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and is also a trained pilot.

Diva Shah is the daughter of Jaimin Shah, a well-known diamond merchant and co-owner of C. Dinesh & Co. Pvt. Ltd., a prominent diamond manufacturing company with operations in Mumbai and Surat. While she has largely maintained a low media presence, her family has a strong reputation in the diamond industry.

(IANS)