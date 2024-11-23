The counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly elections is underway with the latest trends showing a neck-and-neck fight between the NDA and INDIA bloc.

As per early trends by the Election Commission of India, the BJP and its allies are leading over the ruling JMM-led alliance INDIA bloc in 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.

However, the INDIA fought back, now leading in several seats, giving a tough fight to the NDA.

The latest trends showed that the BJP is leading in 21 seats, while JMM is leading in 20 seats, Congress in 10 seats and RJD in 5 seats.

A minimum of 41 seats is required to form a government in Jharkhand. In 2019, the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, led by Hemant Soren, secured 47 seats to form the government. This year, the battle is between the NDA and INDIA bloc.

Of the NDA, BJP contested 68 seats, AJSU Party10, JD(U) 2 and LJP (R) 1 seat.

From the INDIA bloc, JMM contested 43 seats, Congress 30, RJD 6, and CPI (ML) 4 seats.

There are also friendly fights between alliance partners on seats like Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, and Dhanwar.

The state conducted polling in two phases, on November 13 and 20, with a voter turnout of 67.74 per cent. This figure excludes postal ballots.

A total of 1,76,81,007 voters participated, with women voters outnumbering men by 5,51,797.