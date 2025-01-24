Mumbai: In a bold move that underscores Jio's commitment to empowering every Indian, the company today announced a revolutionary new feature for its JioBharat device – a free, industry-first JioSoundPay dedicated to 5 crore small-scale merchants across the nation.sa

This groundbreaking innovation JioSoundPay transforms the merchant experience by providing instant, multilingual audio confirmations for every UPI payment, enabling seamless and efficient business operations for even the smallest kirana stores, vegetable vendors, and roadside eateries.

Existing small and micro merchants pay around Rs 125 a month for a sound box. Now, with JioSoundPay being provided FREE, JioBharat users will save Rs 1,500 annually.

JioBharat phone, that was launched over a year ago, is the world’s most affordable 4G phone available at only Rs 699. Thereby, any merchant purchasing a new JioBharat phone can recover the entire price of the phone in just 6 months.

This initiative, a testament to Jio's unwavering focus on Digital India and transforming India into a Digital Society, ensures that the benefits of technology reach the very heart of our nation – its hardworking entrepreneurs.

To commemorate 75 years of India's Republic, Jio presents contemporary renditions of Vande Mataram on JioSoundPay – a soulful tribute that blends timeless melodies with modern musical elements. Jio invites all Indians to experience this modern masterpiece by setting it as their JioTune via the MyJio app or JioSaavn.

"Jio believes in leveraging technology to empower every Indian," said Sunil Dutt, President, Jio. "With the free JioSoundPay feature on JioBharat and the soulful renditions of Vande Mataram, we celebrate the spirit of India and reaffirm our commitment to building a truly Digital India."