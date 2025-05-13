New Delhi: Justice B.R. Gavai will take oath as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Wednesday, making him the first Buddhist to head the country's judiciary.

President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to Justice Gavai, who succeeds former CJI Sanjiv Khanna.

President Murmu, in exercise of powers under Article 124(2) of the Constitution, had appointed Justice Gavai, the seniormost Judge of the Supreme Court, as Chief Justice of India, and the Ministry of Law and Justice had later notified his appointment.

Justice Gavai was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on May 24, 2019. In the last six years, he was a part of around 700 Benches dealing with matters pertaining to a variety of subjects, including constitutional and administrative law, civil law, criminal law, commercial disputes, arbitration law, electricity law, education matters and environmental law.

He has authored around 300 judgments, including that of the Constitution Bench on various issues, upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the fundamental rights, human rights and legal rights of citizens.

He became a permanent Judge of the Bombay High Court on November 12, 2005. He presided over Benches having all types of assignments at the Principal Seat at Mumbai as well as Benches at Nagpur, Aurangabad and Panaji.

Earlier, in an informal interaction with the media, Justice Gavai expressed sorrow over the tragic incident in Pahalgam and said that the Supreme Court cannot remain untouched when the country is mourning.

Son of former Bihar Governor R. S. Gavai, Justice Gavai takes pride in the fact that he is about to become the first Buddhist CJI of the country.

"My father had embraced Buddhism along with Baba Saheb Ambedkar. I will become the first Buddhist Chief Justice of the country," he said.

Asserting that he believes in all religions, Justice Gavai said, "I go to temples, dargahs, Jain temples, gurudwaras everywhere." (IANS)