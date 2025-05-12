New Delhi: Indian Navy, for the first time on Sunday, revealed the role naval forces played during Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed.

It said that the Navy's deployment in the Arabian Sea during Operation Sindoor virtually forced the Pakistan Navy to remain in the harbour or near the coast.

Vice Admiral A.N. Pramod, Director General of Naval Operations, stated that the Indian Navy was fully prepared within 96 hours of the terror attack to execute strikes against Pakistan’s military installations during Operation Sindoor.

He confirmed that forces were “ready to target locations at sea and on land, including Karachi Port,” but awaited government directives.

Speaking at a joint briefing with commanders from all three forces, he emphasised that following the brutal Pahalgam attack on April 22, the Navy swiftly mobilised warships, submarines, and aircraft in full combat readiness.

The deployment reinforced India's commitment to national security and its ability to respond decisively to emerging threats. Multiple weapon drills were conducted in the Arabian Sea to validate operational effectiveness and enhance strike precision. Pakistan’s naval forces, restricted to defensive positions near the coastline and were closely monitored, the senior navy officer said.

“The Indian response throughout the operation was measured and calibrated, with all branches of the military operating in sync to ensure an effective counter-strike,” he added.

Vice Admiral Pramod emphasised that, alongside the Army and Air Force, the Navy’s overwhelming superiority at sea contributed to Pakistan’s urgent request for an understanding. Despite the cessation of hostilities, the Navy remained vigilant and ready to respond decisively to any future threats posed by Pakistan or its proxies.

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, India’s Director General of Military Operations, confirmed that Pakistan had been warned against any further violations, which would be met with fierce retaliation.

Air Marshal A.K. Bharti provided insights into the precision airstrikes that targeted Pakistani military installations, reaffirming India’s commitment to avoiding civilian casualties while delivering a calculated response.

Bharti emphasised that India’s conflict was not with the Pakistani military, but with terrorist elements operating across the border. However, sustained UAV and drone incursions forced India to retaliate while maintaining proportionality. Despite relentless attacks, India’s air defence systems successfully neutralised incoming threats, he said.

Overall, Operation Sindoor underscored India’s strategic capability to deter hostile actions while reinforcing national security. The military’s coordinated approach ensured a swift and effective response, sending a clear message that any further aggression would be met with overwhelming force. The Indian armed forces continue to maintain high alert, prepared to counter any future threats while upholding stability in the region.

(IANS)