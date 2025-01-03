Tumakuru: A Deputy SP of the Karnataka Police, attached to the Madgiri subdivision, was allegedly caught on camera in a compromising position with a woman in his office washroom.

A video showing the officer in uniform "romancing" the woman has gone viral on social media in the state, raising serious concerns.

According to sources the victim, a woman came into contact with the Deputy SP from Madhugiri town in connection with a land dispute complaint.

The victim, from Pavagada town, approached the police, and the Deputy SP allegedly exploited his position to coerce her into an intimate act. He reportedly took the woman, who had come to lodge the complaint, to his office washroom to commit the act.

It is suspected that a relative accompanying the woman secretly recorded the incident and circulated the video online.

The 35-second footage showed the officer in uniform and the woman noticing a mobile phone recording through a window. It showed an intimate act of the senior police officer in uniform. The video also showed the woman noticing the mobile phone at the window.

The incident has raised further concerns as Madhugiri town falls within Tumakuru district, the native of state Home Minister G. Parameshwara. Following the video's release, the said Deputy SP has reportedly gone missing.

However, the Police Department has yet to give an official statement about the development. It is not known whether the woman has filed a complaint against the Dy SP.

The police are waiting for orders from senior officials for further action in the case.

The sources also claimed that the Deputy SP used to indulge in obscene acts with the woman whenever she visited his office in connection with the case.

"Not able to bear with the exploitation, the woman's relative had shot a video this time," the sources added. (IANS)