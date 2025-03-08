Koppal: The Karnataka Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the gangrape of two women, including an Israeli tourist, and the murder of a male tourist from Kandhamal district in Odisha. The shocking crime took place near Gangavathi Rural Police Station, close to the UNESCO heritage site Hampi.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mallesh alias Handi Malla (22) and Chetan Sai Sillekyatar (21), both residents of Sainagar in Gangavathi taluk, Koppal district. A third suspect, believed to be their associate, is still absconding, and police have launched a manhunt to track him down.

The deceased has been identified as Bibhasa Nayak from Terabadi village under Daringabdi village in Kandhamal district.

Sequence of Events

Preliminary investigations reveal the accused approached the victims under the pretext of asking for petrol money. The tourists gave them ₹20 and asked them to leave. However, the men demanded ₹100, started an argument, and then launched a violent attack.

The group of five — comprising two female tourists (one from Israel and a local homestay owner) and three male tourists (including Bibhasa Nayak and one from Nasik, Maharashtra) — was assaulted with stones and bare hands. The attackers then pushed three men into the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal and sexually assaulted the two women.

According to police sources:

The Israeli tourist was raped by one of the accused.

The local homestay owner was raped by two attackers.

The Odisha tourist was pushed into the canal and later found dead.

Two other male tourists—one from Nasik, and another from the United States—managed to swim to safety.

Investigation and Arrests

Koppal Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram L. Arasiddi confirmed that medical tests have verified sexual assault on the victims.

The body of Bibhasa Nayak was recovered at 10:30 AM on Saturday from the Tungabhadra Left Canal near Sanapura village, Gangavathi town.

The homestay owner, a 29-year-old woman, has filed a formal police complaint. She, along with the Israeli tourist, is currently recovering in the hospital.

The attack reportedly occurred at around 3 AM on Thursday night, when the group had gathered for stargazing near the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal.

Further Investigation

The police are investigating whether the victims were intoxicated, as they were unable to resist three attackers despite being in a group of five. However, with the victims in a state of shock, authorities are currently prioritising the capture of the third accused and further interrogation of the arrested individuals.

This horrifying crime has sent shockwaves across the region. (With Agency Inputs)