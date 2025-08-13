Mangaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the mass grave case, will begin the final phase of excavation at the 13th burial site on Wednesday. The developments are being closely monitored, as no significant evidence has been recovered in the past 13 days of excavation in the temple town of Dharmasthala. According to sources, if nothing is found during today's operation, the excavation work is likely to be halted.

An unidentified complainant had claimed that he had buried hundreds of bodies of women and girls, who were allegedly raped and murdered, across 13 sites. The SIT had marked all the locations and even excavated certain additional spots suggested by the complainant. Sources said the authorities are likely to file a petition before the court seeking permission to subject the complainant to brain mapping or a narco-analysis test to determine whether he is telling the truth.

No evidence was found at the 13th burial site after an extensive search by the SIT in connection with the alleged mass grave case, at the end of excavation work on Tuesday in the temple town of Dharmasthala. The SIT conducted the excavation using a drone-mounted Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR).

After marking the burial site, the digging was carried out with two earthmovers until late in the evening, despite the rain. Sources confirmed that the authorities dug as deep as 18 feet but could not retrieve anything. On Wednesday, the SIT will continue excavation work using a drone-mounted Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) and earth movers.

Sources revealed that the unknown complainant is claiming that he has buried about 300 dead bodies of women and girls in an additional 30 sites in Dharmasthala. Meanwhile, the matter is scheduled to be discussed in the Assembly session on Wednesday. The BJP will discuss "attempts and conspiracies to defame the pilgrimage centre Dharmasthala" by an unknown complainant. About 20 BJP party legislators, including BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, have decided to visit the Dharmasthala pilgrimage centre and conduct a worship to send out a message.

The BJP leaders are planning to take a trip from Bengaluru to Dharmasthala in about 200 cars with their supporters, sources stated. Meanwhile, the Karnataka BJP on Tuesday had raised the issue of the Dharmasthala murders in the Assembly. BJP MLA and State General Secretary V. Sunil Kumar said, "We welcome the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and have no objection to bringing out the truth. However, under the pretext of investigation, attempts are being made to degrade and defame a Hindu religious centre."

