Kochi: The keel of India’s largest dredger, 'DCI Dredge Godavari', was laid at the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Friday, marking a significant milestone in the country’s maritime capabilities.

This Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) with a hopper capacity of 12,000 cubic metres built for the Dredging Corporation of India Limited is a major initiative under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative of the Government of India.

The keel for DCI Dredge Godavari was laid virtually by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.

The function was virtually attended by several key dignitaries such as the Netherlands Ambassador to India, Marisa Gerards, among others.

DCI Dredge Godavari is built under collaboration with Royal IHC, the Netherlands, a world leader in dredger design and construction.

Once commissioned, this dredger will be the most sophisticated and technologically advanced dredger built in India.

The vessel would significantly enhance the capability of the largest Indian Dredging Company M/s DCI, thereby increasing the capabilities of all major ports in India as envisaged under Maritime India Vision (MIV-2030).

The construction of the high-capacity dredger will also enhance India’s dredging capabilities, supporting the growth of the coastal and inland shipping markets.

The 127 mt long and 28 mt wide vessel is built under the globally acclaimed 'Beagle' platform of Royal IHC, Netherlands.

It is customised to meet all Indian requirements and is expected to be a great enabler for the port led development initiatives of the Narendra Modi-led government.

For the CSL, this achievement comes four days after two Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Watercraft that were under construction at the Kochi Yard facility were launched.

The two ships are designed to fit indigenously developed, state-of-the-art SONARS for underwater surveillance.

(IANS)