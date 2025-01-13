Pathanamthitta: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the repeated sexual assault of a teenage girl in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district has registered 29 cases across five police stations in the state and arrested 43 individuals in connection with the case so far.

The victim, reportedly assaulted by around 62 people, has disclosed shocking details that have led to significant progress in the investigation. On Sunday alone, 13 new cases were registered, and six more arrests were made as the SIT analyzed the victim’s diary and her father’s mobile phone, which she had been using. The arrested individuals include three minors and four students preparing for their Class 12 final examinations next month.

The SIT has also identified several accused currently residing abroad. Most of the arrested are aged between 17 and 28. According to the victim’s statement, she was exploited at various locations, including secluded rubber plantations, vehicles, and other spots within the district.

The assaults reportedly began when she was 13 years old and were perpetrated by acquaintances, coaches, senior sportsmen, and others, exploiting her role as a sportswoman. She was taken to various locations in vehicles and subjected to abuse.

The case came to light during a counseling session organized by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) after her teachers reported behavioural changes in her.

During the session, she disclosed the extent of her abuse. The CWC then referred the case to the Pathanamthitta district police chief.

In her initial statement, the victim, who is now 18 years old, provided names of 40 suspects, whose contact details were saved on her father’s mobile phone.

FIRs have been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The case has drawn widespread attention, reminiscent of other high-profile sexual assault cases in Kerala, including the Suryanelli, Vithura, and Kozhikode incidents. (IANS)