Thiruvananthapuram: A Keralite was shot dead while attempting to cross into Israel from the Jordanian border. The deceased identified as Thomas Gabriel, an autorickshaw driver from Thumba in Thiruvananthapuram, had travelled to Israel with his distant relative, Edison, on February 5. Until February 9, Thomas remained in contact with his wife, Christina, assuring her that he was safe. However, when she received no further communication, a worried Christina sought assistance from the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) to locate her husband. On February 28, she received an email response confirming Thomas’ death.

Unfamiliar with using email, she had to wait until her sister’s son accessed the message the next day. According to the email, Thomas had died on February 10. Rexlin Mary, the local ward councillor, stated that residents and neighbours informed her that Thomas had travelled to Israel on a tourist visa. NORKA officials confirmed that he was shot while trying to cross the Israeli border from Jordan. Thomas had previously worked as a security guard in Kuwait for three years before returning to Kerala five to six years ago. After his return, he earned a living as an autorickshaw driver and occasionally worked as a loading worker.

According to his neighbour, Stanley Rodriguez, the couple was facing financial difficulties. “He and Edison travelled to Israel as part of a tour programme. From what we know, their trip was arranged by someone with a Jordan visa,” said Rodriguez. Thomas was a member of St. Dominic’s Church, Vettucaud, but further details about the travel arrangements remain unclear. His phone has been switched off since his disappearance. Edison, who was injured in the same incident, sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. He lost consciousness after being shot and was later apprehended and hospitalised in Israel. Authorities deported him after a week, and he was sent back to India, arriving first in Kochi before returning to Thiruvananthapuram two days later.

A neighbour revealed that four individuals were part of this travel programme, and two of them are reportedly imprisoned in Israel. Thomas’ body remains in Israel, and his family requires substantial financial assistance to repatriate his remains. Stanley Rodriguez urged government intervention to expedite the process and ensure Thomas’ body is brought back home without further delay.

(IANS)