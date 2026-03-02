Aligarh/Lucknow: A protest was held at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus over the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as students gathered to express their grief and anger.

Locals also joined the students' protest inside the university campus.

One of the protesters, speaking to IANS, said, “I have been in Iran for nine years. Following the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, we staged protests in the afternoon and again at night. We will continue to protest for such victims. Wherever there is martyrdom, we will raise our voices.”

Expressing strong views, the protester added, “The way Ali Khamenei has been martyred, I want to tell Israel and the US that their cowardly attack on Iran does not mean the country will vanish. Iran will stand firm and respond strongly. Khamenei has shown that he would never bow down.”

Another protester said, “We are protesting here over the death of Khamenei. He was a leader of humanity.”

Meanwhile, in Lucknow, especially in the Old City area, widespread mourning was observed. Locals had announced that the markets in Purana Lucknow will remain closed for three days. The historic Bada Imambara was also closed during this period, and the area witnessed silence as residents paid their respects.

Members of the Shia community expressed deep resentment and grief. Posters of Khamenei were put up at the Bada Imambara and Chota Imambara. Black flags were hoisted as a mark of mourning, and several businesses remained shut.

Israeli and American flags were placed on the ground at the main gate of Chota Imambara as a sign of protest, while Old Lucknow remained immersed in silence.

On Sunday, a large number of people across the Kashmir Valley, especially in Srinagar city, carried out peaceful protests against the killing of the Iranian Supreme Leader, as local political and religious leaders condemned the killing while appealing for peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Protesters came out in processions shouting slogans against the US and Israel as the security forces maintained vigil to ensure that anti-national and anti-social elements were prevented from creating a law and order situation.

The demonstrations erupted spontaneously in different parts of Srinagar city, Budgam district and other parts of the valley.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reacted to the development by saying, “I’m deeply concerned about the unfolding developments in Iran, including the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei."

He appealed to all communities to remain calm, "uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest".

“We must also ensure that those who are mourning in Jammu and Kashmir are allowed to grieve peacefully. The police and administration should exercise utmost restraint and refrain from using force or restrictive measures. The Government of Jammu & Kashmir is in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, to ensure the safety and well-being of J&K residents, including students, currently in Iran,” he added.

Meanwhile, authorities on Monday imposed restrictions across the Kashmir Valley to maintain law and order as all educational institutions were ordered to remain closed for two days.

These restrictions have been imposed to ensure that miscreants and anti-national elements are prevented from exploiting the sentiments of the people in the aftermath of US-Israeli strikes on Iran, officials said.

With a sizeable population of Shia Muslims in many areas of Srinagar city, authorities are enforcing restrictions more strictly in the old city and uptown areas of the city.

All schools, colleges and universities have been closed for two days. All exams scheduled for Monday and Tuesday have been postponed by the Kashmir University.