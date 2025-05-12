Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced a change in originating stations for three important trains. These trains will now originate from the New Bhubaneswar Railway Station (BBSN) instead of the Bhubaneswar Railway Station (BBS).

The three trains are Konark Express (11019/11020), Visakha Express (17015/17016), and Bhubaneswar–Visakhapatnam Superfast Intercity Express (22819/22820)

Passengers travelling by these trains are advised to take note of the revised originating station to avoid inconvenience.