Leh: Four protesters were killed and over 70 injured in violent clashes between the security forces and unruly protesters in Leh town on Wednesday as the District Magistrate (DM) imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS) Act, 2023.

Chering Dorjay, chairman of Leh Hill Development Council has confirmed to reporters that four people were killed and over 70 injured in Wednesday's clashes between the protesters and the security forces.

DM Leh, Romil Singh Donk imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the BNS Act, 2023 citing apprehensions of disturbances to public peace, danger to human life, and possible law and order problems in the district.

In the order, the DM said he was satisfied that immediate preventive and remedial measures were necessary to maintain public order and tranquillity.

Accordingly, several restrictions have been put in place with immediate effect. As per the directive, no procession, rally, or march shall be carried out without the prior written approval of the competent authority.

The use of vehicles mounted with loudspeakers or other sound systems has also been prohibited unless cleared by authorities. The order further bars individuals from making statements that could disturb public peace or incite law-and-order problems.

Assembly of five or more people has also been prohibited within the jurisdiction of Leh district. The DM clarified that since such notice cannot be served individually, the order is being passed ex-parte and will remain in force until further instructions.

Officials said the restrictions are aimed at preventing any potential flare-up of tensions and ensuring peace across Leh.

Security forces have been instructed to enforce the prohibitory measures strictly.

Scores of unruly protesters pelted stones at police, torched some vehicles including one of the CRPF, vandalised and torched the BJP office and tried to torch the secretariat of the Leh Hill Development Council in the town.

The protesters tried to storm the secretariate building, which was foiled by police using tear-smoke shells and baton charge.

Wednesday’s protests started in solidarity with hunger strikers who had been fasting for nearly two weeks, but quickly took a violent turn when the crowd attempted to storm and set fire to the Leh Hill Council Secretariat.

Scores of protesters carrying placards and banners marched towards the Secretariat, raising slogans against the administration and demanding that their grievances be addressed at the earliest.

Witnesses said that as the protest swelled in numbers, a section of the crowd became unruly and tried to torch the Hill Council Secretariat building.

Fire and emergency personnel rushed to the scene and managed to contain the blaze before it spread, though the building sustained partial damage.

The situation worsened when protesters clashed with police and CRPF personnel deployed in the area. The angry mob set a CRPF vehicle on fire.

Police initially responded by firing tear gas shells to disperse the protesters leading to chaos in the streets.

After the protesters escalated violence, security forces opened fire to bring the situation under control.

Officials said more than 3 dozen security men have sustained injuries and some of them have sustained critical injuries and are being treated in the hospital.

The Apex Body has been spearheading a hunger strike that has now entered its third week. During this period, the health of two participants, a 72-year-old Chhering Angchok and 60-year-old Doma, deteriorated due to prolonged fasting.

Both were rushed to hospital for treatment. News of their condition sparked widespread outrage across Ladakh drawing more people into the protest movement.

Immediately after the protests erupted, climate activist, Sonam Wangchuk called off the hunger strike and appealed to everybody to maintain calm.

He said the only way to achieve the demands is the peaceful Gandhian way of protest asserting that violence will not serve any purpose other than add to tension and difficulties.

The main demands are the implementation of Sixth Schedule, statehood and protection of the fragile ecosystem of the region.

Meanwhile, the two-day long Leh Festival was abruptly called off on Wednesday after violent protests broke out in the town forcing the administration to cancel its concluding events.

In the wake of today’s violence, the administration announced the cancellation of the Leh Festival’s final day. The cultural event, which showcases Ladakhi heritage, was scheduled to conclude with a ceremony to be attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta.

Officials said the prevailing law and order situation made it impossible to go ahead with the programme. The festival, considered one of Ladakh’s key cultural highlights, was intended to promote tourism and celebrate local traditions.

Authorities confirmed that additional security measures will remain in place across Leh to prevent further disturbances.

BJP senior leader, Amit Malviya said on X, “This man rioting in Ladakh is Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, Congress Councillor for Upper Leh Ward.

“He can be clearly seen instigating the mob and participating in violence that targeted the BJP office and the Hill Council. Is this the kind of unrest Rahul Gandhi has been fantasising about?”

Malviya also posted pictures in support of his claim that the Congress leader was instigating and participating in today’s violence.

Commenting on the Ladakh situation, J&K Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah said on X, “Ladakh wasn’t even promised Statehood, they celebrated UT status in 2019 & they feel betrayed & angry. Now try to imagine how betrayed & disappointed we in J&K feel when the promise of statehood to J&K remains unfulfilled even though we have gone about demanding it democratically, peacefully & responsibly.” (IANS)