Bengaluru: Karnataka Police arrested a madrasa in-charge in Bengaluru on Thursday on charges of misusing his position and brutally assaulting young girls studying at the institution over minor mistakes. The incident was reported from the Kottanur police station limits on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The arrested individual has been identified as Mohammad Hassan. According to police, Hassan ran a madrasa in Thanisandra, Bengaluru, and CCTV footage of the inhumane assault has gone viral on social media. Authorities stated that Hassan's sister worked as the principal of the madrasa, and the assault took place in her presence, along with other staff members.

The parents of the victims protested against the incident, demanding strict action against Hassan. A case was registered against him at the Kottanur police station. The madrasa has been in operation since 2012 and has around 200 students. The over two-minute CCTV footage showed Hassan and his four staff members in his chamber while the female students stood fearfully at the entrance. Later, he grabbed the hair of a girl and dragged her into his chamber. Later, he mercilessly thrashed her on the back. The video showed Hassan grabbing another girl’s hands and forcefully twisting her fingers. As she writhed in pain, he placed an object in her hand and squeezed it. The other girls watch in terror as he suddenly starts slapping the child on her cheek and repeatedly hitting her on the head. When she collapses to the ground, he kicked her multiple times.

He pressed another girl's toes with his feet, instructing her to join both legs before applying full pressure. When she lost balance, he grabbed her and continued to stomp on her toes. The horrifying video has left parents in shock, deeply concerned about the safety of their daughters at the madrasa. The police have arrested Hassan and are questioning him. More details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

(IANS)