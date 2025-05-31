Jaipur: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari has claimed that Maharana Pratap emerged victorious in the historic Battle of Haldighati in the 16th century against Mughal Emperor Akbar.

Speaking at an event organised by Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Sanstha in Jaipur to mark the 485th birth anniversary of the Mewar king, she also claimed credit for ensuring that the plaque at Haldighati now reflects this version of history.

“The plaque at Haldighati earlier stated that Maharana Pratap lost the battle. In 2021, during my tenure as Member of Parliament from Rajsamand, I worked to have it changed through the Ministry of Culture. Today, if you visit Haldighati, the inscription reads that Maharana Pratap won the battle. I consider this my biggest achievement as an MP,” Kumari said.

She said that since many people were unaware of this change, she chose to share the information publicly.

“People often spread misinformation, and it is time the truth is told. I may speak less, but when I do, my words carry weight,” she added.

The Deputy Chief Minister also questioned mainstream historical accounts, stating that the “true and correct history of Rajasthan” must be brought to light, one not influenced by Mughal or colonial historians.

“The Mughals adopted the strategy of divide and rule, just like the British. They instigated Rajputs against Rajputs, Hindus against Hindus. Sadly, for years, some political parties have also promoted such versions of history,” she said.

Kumari’s remarks come in the wake of a similar controversial statement made by Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, who recently questioned the historicity of the marriage between Jodha Bai and Akbar.

At an event in Udaipur, Bagde said that the commonly told story was “a lie,” claiming instead that a maid’s daughter was married to Akbar by Raja Bharmal.

(IANS)