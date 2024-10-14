Mumbai: In a major relief to commuters, the Maharashtra government has announced a complete toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths entering Mumbai. The decision, made ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections, was revealed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday.

The toll exemption will come into effect from midnight, benefitting thousands of commuters who frequently complained about long waiting times at these toll plazas.

The announcement was made during a Cabinet meeting led by Shinde, as the state prepares for the Assembly polls scheduled later this year.

The toll-free routes include the Dahisar toll plaza, LBS Road-Mulund, Eastern Express Highway-Mulund, Airoli Creek Bridge, and Vashi. This move is expected to ease traffic flow and reduce travel expenses for daily commuters in and out of Mumbai.