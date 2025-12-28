Raipur/Bijapur: In a significant blow to Maoist insurgency in the Bastar region, personnel of the 199th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recovered and neutralised two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Maoists, averting a potential tragedy.

According to police officials, the operation was conducted under the jurisdiction of Gangaloor Police Station. A CRPF team deployed from the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Koppaguda was undertaking routine area domination and demining operations in the FOB Pidiya area.

Around two km from the Pidiya camp, during intensive demining along an under-construction road, alert personnel detected the concealed explosives about 50 metres from the road.

One IED was hidden inside a tiffin box, while the other was concealed in a beer bottle -- a tactic commonly used by Maoists to camouflage pressure-triggered devices.

Both IEDs were designed to detonate on pressure and were suspected to be intended to target security personnel or vehicles engaged in road construction and patrolling.

Following standard safety protocols, the Bomb Disposal Team of the 199th Battalion safely neutralised both IEDs on the spot, preventing any harm to security forces or civilians, officials said.

Bijapur Police described the operation as the foiling of a “major Maoist conspiracy”.

Authorities said such explosive devices pose a serious threat to ongoing development works, including road connectivity projects critical for remote tribal villages.

“Due to the vigilance and swift action of the security forces, a deadly plot was foiled. Bijapur Police and the CRPF remain fully committed to ensuring peace, security and uninterrupted development in the region,” a police spokesperson said.

The recovery comes amid intensified anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh’s Red Corridor, where security forces are stepping up efforts to secure infrastructure projects and establish new camps.

The incident underlines the continued threat posed by Maoist-planted explosives, even as their influence has weakened due to surrenders and encounters.

Local residents have welcomed the action, viewing it as a step towards normalcy and improved access to essential services.

Security forces are continuing area domination exercises to sanitise the region and facilitate safe movement for developmental activities.