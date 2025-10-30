Mumbai/Bhubaneswar: A video capturing a dramatic roadside confrontation between a biker and Mumbai traffic police officers has gone viral, prompting an official response from the city’s traffic department.

The incident unfolded after the biker was fined for not wearing a helmet. He later chased and stopped the officers’ scooter, alleging that their vehicle had a broken number plate. The video, filmed by a bystander, shows the man halting the scooter and confronting two traffic havildars, questioning their adherence to traffic norms.

Deputy Commissioner of Traffic issues clarification

As the clip gained traction on social media, Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police Pankaj Shirsat issued a clarification. He said that the officers involved, Havildars Gaikwad and Shelar, were on beat marshal duty at the time, and Gaikwad was using a friend’s scooter. Shirsat emphasised that the viral claim about the missing number plate was misleading: “The rear number plate was intact; only the front one was improperly affixed.”

He added that the issue was rectified the following day, and a challan of ₹2,000 was issued for missing mirrors and the absence of a ‘Police Patil’ sign on the vehicle.

Shirsat also warned against such confrontations, calling them “extremely dangerous.” He urged citizens to use the official traffic app to lodge complaints rather than taking matters into their own hands.