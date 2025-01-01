Lucknow: In a shocking incident, Lucknow Police on Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old man, identified as Arshad, for allegedly murdering his mother and four sisters over a family dispute.

The gruesome killings took place at Hotel Sharanjeet in the Thana Naka area of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Wednesday, the first day of the new year. The bodies of the victims, identified as Alia (9), Alshia (19), Aksa (16), Rahmeen (18), and their mother, Asma, were discovered by hotel authorities, who immediately alerted the local police.

Informing about the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Raveena Tyagi said, "We received information from the Thana Naka area stating that five dead bodies were found in a room at Hotel Sharanjeet. The local police immediately arrived at the scene to investigate." "Arshad, aged around 25 years and a resident of Agra, has been detained. In the initial investigation, it was found that due to family problems, he killed his four sisters and his mother. Further investigations are underway, and the bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem," she added.

Arshad, a resident of Islam Nagar, Tedi Bagiya, Kuberpur, Agra, reportedly confessed to the crime during questioning. He claimed to have acted out of frustration stemming from ongoing family issues. Arshad first killed his mother and then his four sisters by blade, probably while they were asleep.

Other hotel occupants were shocked to hear about the incident as they claimed they did not hear anything. The police, along with forensic teams, have sealed the crime scene and collected evidence. Senior officers also visited the site, and the victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigations are underway to uncover the full details behind the motive and circumstances of the incident.

