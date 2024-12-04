Amritsar: A man opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday when the former deputy CM of Punjab was sitting on “punishment” guard duty. The assailant was overpowered by bystanders and subsequently arrested. Videos showed the wheelchair-bound Sukhbir Badal, in a blue 'sewadar' uniform and holding a spear, ducking for cover as the shooter whipped out the gun.

However, temple officials near the Akali Dal leader were swift to react and overpowered the assailant. The shooter has been identified as Narain Singh Chaura, allegedly a former militant, who faces many cases and has remained underground. At the time of the crime, Chaura slowly approached Sukhbir Badal. When he opened fire at Badal, a ‘sewadar’ standing nearby pushed his hand upside, thus saving the Akali Dal leader. More details awaited. The punishment has been imposed by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Sukhbir Badal and other Akali leaders. Sixty-two-year-old Badal was performing 'sewadar' duties after the Akal Takht pronounced the 'tankhah' (religious punishment) for him and several other Akali Dal leaders for "mistakes" committed during the party's rule in Punjab from 2007 to 2017. As part of the punishment, Sukhbir Badal and his former colleagues in the then cabinet were ordered to clean toilets, serve ‘langar’ (community kitchen), perform daily prayers and recite Sukhmani Sahib.

Placards were also placed around their necks as part of the sentence. Due to health concerns, Sukhbir Badal and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa were instructed to serve as gatekeepers at the Guru’s abode for two days, donning traditional servant attire and holding spears as a mark of humility. Badal's leg is in a cast and he sits in a wheelchair Earlier, Sukhbir Badal admitted his mistakes before the Akal Takth. These mistakes included pardoning Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2007 blasphemy case during the SAD rule. The Akal Takht pronounced the punishment nearly three months after he was declared 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct).

(IANS)