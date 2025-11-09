Imphal: The four-day National Tribal Film Festival will be held in Manipur from November 12, featuring 23 tribal films representing nine states.

Manipur's Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Bajpai said that the festival, being organised as part of the celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh, aims to promote and celebrate tribal cinema, culture, and creative expressions from across India’s diverse tribal communities.

The festival will be held from November 12 to 15 at the City Convention Centre and the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), Imphal.

Bajpai said that the National Tribal Film Festival 2025 will feature 23 tribal films representing Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Manipur.

The selection includes six feature films, two documentaries, 14 short films, and one animation film, the latter being a 15-minute NFDC (National Film Development Corporation) production on the life of Rani Gaidinliu.

The official said that the festival will host 16 national guests, 27 state delegates, and representatives from five tribal film forums and associations.

The four-day celebration will also feature two master classes, panel discussions, and two “In-Conversation” sessions with filmmakers and cultural experts.

Bajpai said that the opening ceremony on November 12 (Wednesday) will begin with film screenings, while the closing ceremony on November 15 (Saturday) will coincide with the observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada and commemorating the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the great tribal freedom fighter with floral tribute along with cultural performances, and a special film screening to mark the occasion.

Another senior official of the Tribal Affairs and Hills Department said that Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh is the Union government's commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda, celebrated from November 15, 2024, to November 15, 2025, to celebrate the heritage and contributions of India's tribal communities.