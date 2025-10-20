Goa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking aboard INS Vikrant during Diwali celebrations with armed forces personnel, declared that India is witnessing the “final phase” of the decades-long Maoist insurgency.

His remarks formed part of a broader tribute to the security forces, whom he credited with dismantling the infrastructure of Left-Wing Extremism across affected regions.

Addressing the troops from INS Vikrant in Goa, PM Modi said, “Today, the nation is moving towards the end of Maoism. Only three districts remain where Maoism persists, and they, too, will soon be free.

"Earlier, 125 districts were severely affected. Now, over 100 districts can breathe a sigh of relief and celebrate Diwali in peace. This has been made possible by the valour of our police forces.”

He emphasised the government’s multi-pronged strategy — combining development, infrastructure expansion, and targeted security operations — as instrumental in weakening Maoist influence, particularly in tribal and forested belts.

PM Modi’s speech intertwined military pride with a vision for a Naxal-free nation, underscoring the dual approach of security and development.

He added, “The Red Corridor is transforming into Green Growth Zones,” citing the emergence of roads, schools, and hospitals in areas once gripped by violence.

PM Modi lauded the police’s extraordinary resolve against what he called a unique post-Independence challenge.

Reflecting on the complexity of internal conflict, PM Modi said, “Unlike soldiers trained for war, our police — often armed with just batons — work among civilians. The police faced an unprecedented challenge after Independence. Fighting an internal war without harming innocents is no easy task. Yet, our police forces have done a tremendous job. The nation is proud of them.”

He further noted, “In districts where Maoists once denied the Constitution, the slogan of ‘Swadeshi’ now echoes.”

PM Modi’s remarks signal a broader shift in India’s internal security. Coordinated efforts between central and state forces, coupled with infrastructure development and community engagement, have led to a steady decline in Maoist activity.

His speech also served as a morale booster, reaffirming the nation’s gratitude and commitment to the welfare of its security personnel.

