Chaibasa (Jharkhand): A Maoist was killed in a fierce encounter with police and security forces near Sauta village under Goilkera police station limits in West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand, on Wednesday morning. An SLR rifle was recovered from the site, officials said.

Jharkhand Police IG (Operations) Dr Michael Raj said the encounter took place during a joint search operation in the Goilkera area, a known Maoist stronghold.

He said as the team entered the forested hill terrain of Sauta, Maoist cadres opened indiscriminate fire. The forces retaliated, triggering a gun battle that lasted for nearly an hour, with several rounds of firing exchanged from both sides.

According to the IG, the rebels suffered significant losses. A Maoist body was recovered after the area was secured, though the deceased is yet to be identified.

He said security forces have intensified combing operations in the area to track down Maoists who managed to escape.

For the past several weeks, police have been conducting sustained anti-Naxal operations in the Saranda region and adjoining forests -- dismantling Maoist bunkers, seizing large caches of IEDs, and recovering weapons.

Officials say the campaign aims to eradicate Maoist influence from the region.

Dr Raj asserted that the forces have been achieving “continuous success” and expressed confidence that Maoist activities in the area will soon be eliminated.

This year alone, 23 Maoists have been killed in various encounters across Jharkhand. In April, eight Maoists -- including top leader Prayag Manjhi alias Vivek -- were gunned down in a major operation in Bokaro district’s Lugu Hills.

Earlier, police had claimed that Maoist activities are now restricted only to the Saranda jungles in Jharkhand. They said they have been eliminated from other areas.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier said that the security forces will wipe out Maoism from the country by March next year. He also appealed to the Maoists to surrender and join the mainstream by availing the government’s rehabilitation package.

(IANS)