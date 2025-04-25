Raipur: Amid mounting pressure, the Maoists have issued a press note, appealing for an immediate cessation of the unprecedented joint operation against Maoist insurgents, jointly launched by forces of the states of Chhattisgarh and Telangana since Monday.

For four days, the forces have besieged the Karregatta hills of Bijapur district bordering Telangana. The hill is a strategic stronghold for Maoist leaders, situated along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

Rupesh, proclaiming himself as in-charge of the North West Sub Zonal Bureau, urged the government through issuing a “press note” to withdraw forces and pursue dialogue as a means to resolve the conflict.

He emphasised that postponing forces' action for a month could foster a conducive environment to talks, potentially yielding positive outcomes.

He said that this operation should be stopped immediately and the forces should be withdrawn.

“We are requesting the government to adopt the path of solving the problem through talks, creating a favourable environment.”

According to the pamphlet (which is reported as press note) he wrote that this path will yield positive results, postponing the military operation for a month.

"A positive response from the government is expected on our appeal," the note read.

A joint operation of several hundred soldiers is going on against the Maoists in this area for the last four days.

So far, six Maoists have been reportedly killed in intermittent firing.

Karregatta is the same spot where several Maoists, including hardcore commanders including Hidma, Deva, Damodar, are camping.

During the Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC), the state forces of Chhattisgarh and Telangana have launched the biggest joint operation against the Maoists.

For the first time in the history of Chhattisgarh, the security forces have launched a 'decisive campaign' against the Maoists.

It is being told that in this encounter, several hundred special commandos have surrounded hundreds of Maoists.

This area is surrounded by the dense forests of Karregatta, Nadpalli and Pujari Kanker is considered to be the stronghold of Maoist Battalion No 1.

Experts said that the Maoists now have no option of escaping.

In a significant crackdown against Maoist insurgents, security forces in Chhattisgarh have launched a major operation in the operation has already resulted in the deaths of three Maoists, with their bodies recovered by the police.

Officials have reported that several Maoists are believed to be present in the area, which has been surrounded by the forces.

The encounter, described as fierce and intense, continues with further details expected once the operation concludes.

This joint operation, involving the police forces of Telangana and Chhattisgarh, is the largest of its kind to date along the border of the two states.

Approximately 150 Maoists have been encircled, and the exchange of gunfire has persisted for three days.

Among those surrounded are high-profile Maoist leaders such as Hidma, Deva, and Damodar, each carrying a reward of one crore.

The ongoing confrontation suggests that several prominent insurgents may be neutralised.

(IANS)