Surat: At least 50 people were rescued after a massive fire broke out early Friday morning at the Happy Excellencia residential tower located in the upscale Vesu area in Gujarat's Surat.

The intensity of the fire triggered panic and a large-scale emergency response.

The blaze reportedly began around 8.00 a.m. on the eighth floor of the high-rise and quickly spread to the floors above, affecting at least three levels of the multi-storey building.

Videos from the scene showed thick plumes of smoke billowing from the upper floors of the building as emergency teams worked tirelessly to contain the fire and bring residents to safety

The incident prompted an immediate response from the Surat Fire and Emergency Services, which deployed multiple fire tenders to the scene.

Firefighters carried out a swift and coordinated rescue operation, safely evacuating over 50 residents, including 18 people who were trapped in a flat adjacent to the one where the fire had started. Several others who had taken shelter on the terrace were also rescued using ladders and other safety equipment.

The building is located near the house of Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi. Upon receiving the news, Minister Sanghavi rushed to the site and supervised the emergency efforts in person.

Speaking to the media, he confirmed that there were no casualties and praised the fire brigade for their bravery, comparing their actions to those of “Hanuman in a battle”.

He added that the fire had engulfed the eighth floor and spread upward, but a timely response helped prevent a larger tragedy.

“The fire brigade fought like warriors. Their quick action ensured that all residents were evacuated safely,” Sanghavi said. “Cooling operations are ongoing to prevent any flare-ups.”

Surat Mayor Daxesh Mavani also confirmed that the fire had affected the top three floors of the tower but was now under control.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire, which remains unknown at this point.

