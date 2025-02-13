Shillong: Authorities in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills District prohibited bull and animal fights, following reports of illegal wrestling being organised during local festivals and fetes, officials said on Thursday.

District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills District R.M. Kurbah in an order said that any violation of the prohibitory order, imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), would be strictly dealt with as per legal provisions.

The District Magistrate said that if this rampant holding of bull's fight or animal fight is allowed, it will Violate Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

She said that it has been brought to the notice of the district authority that there is the rampant holding of bullfights or animal fights organised especially while holding fetes and other local festivals in the East Khasi Hills District.

Such animal fights also violate the Supreme Court of India ruling against bullfighting in the 2014 Judgement, Kurbah said.

“In view of the urgency of the matter, this order is passed ex-parte and shall come into force with immediate effect until further orders,” the DM in her order said.

A district administration official said that the local authorities are expected to increase monitoring of festivals and public gatherings to ensure compliance with the directive.

During various festivals and fairs, the fights between animals and birds were traditionally organised by various indigenous organisations and civil societies in a few northeastern states, including Assam and Meghalaya.

The Gauhati High Court last year banned buffalo and bulbul fights following a petition filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), an NGO.

The High Court passed the order quashing the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Assam government on December 27, 2023, which allowed buffalo and bulbul bird fights during a certain period of the year.

The court ruled that the SOP violated the Supreme Court's judgment dated May 7, 2014, in the case of Animal Welfare Board of India vs A Nagaraja.

(IANS)