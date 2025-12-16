Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar and Bidhannagar Commissioner of Police Mukesh Kumar, suspended the Bidhannagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), and removed the CEO of Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) following widespread chaos during Lionel Messi’s ‘GOAT India Tour’ event held on December 13.

The state government has also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising senior IPS officers to conduct a thorough probe into the incident. The actions were taken based on a preliminary report submitted by an enquiry committee constituted by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“In pursuance of the preliminary report dated December 15 of the Enquiry Committee constituted to examine the incident at Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), Salt Lake, on December 13, the administrative actions have been taken,” a statement issued by the office of the Chief Secretary said.

According to the statement, DGP Rajeev Kumar has been served a show-cause notice and asked to explain within 24 hours the reasons for the alleged mismanagement and lapses at the stadium, including the lack of proper coordination with stakeholders and the private organiser to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

Bidhannagar CP Mukesh Kumar has also been served a show-cause notice and directed to submit a clarification within 24 hours regarding the role and conduct of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate in managing the event.

The government has suspended Aneesh Sarkar (IPS), DCP, Bidhannagar, and initiated departmental proceedings against him for alleged negligence in the discharge of his duties on the day of the event. He will remain under suspension until the completion of the enquiry.

In addition, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Principal Secretary of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, has been served a show-cause notice seeking an explanation for the lapses and mismanagement during the programme.

The statement further said that the services of Deb Kumar Nandan, WBCS (Exe) (Retd.), CEO of Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, have been withdrawn with immediate effect for his role in the mismanagement and failure to ensure proper conduct of the event.

The SIT has been constituted with the following officers: Piyush Pandey (IPS), Javed Shamim (IPS), Supratim Sarkar (IPS) and Muralidhar (IPS).

The government action follows sharp criticism after thousands of fans stormed the Salt Lake Stadium on December 13, venting their anger at the organisers of Messi’s GOAT India Tour and state Sports Minister Aroop Biswas after they were unable to see the football icon properly despite purchasing high-priced tickets.

Earlier on Tuesday, the enquiry committee headed by retired Justice Asim Kumar Roy said it had identified a lack of proper supervision as the key factor behind the gross mismanagement at the event. The committee’s findings came after inspections of the stadium galleries and field over the past two days.

Following the incident, police arrested event organiser Satadru Dutta, who has been remanded to 14 days’ police custody. Five others were also arrested for allegedly indulging in vandalism at the stadium.