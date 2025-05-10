New Delhi: Amid the prevailing war-like situation with Pakistan, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory urging all media outlets to refrain from using civil defence air raid siren sounds in their broadcasts.

The advisory, aimed at preventing public panic and maintaining calm, clarified such sounds should be used only for community awareness campaigns, and not in news telecasts or general programming.

In a broader move to ensure responsible media coverage during sensitive times, the Government of India earlier instructed media channels, digital platforms, and individuals to avoid live coverage or real-time reporting of defence operations and the movement of security forces.

In a social media post, the Ministry of Defence warned sharing sensitive or source-based information could jeopardise operational effectiveness and endanger lives. It cited past instances—such as the Kargil War, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and the Kandahar hijacking—to highlight the dangers of premature or unverified reporting.

Per the advisory, under the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, only periodic briefings by designated officials are permitted during anti-terror operations. The government urged all stakeholders to exercise vigilance, sensitivity, and responsibility, upholding the highest journalistic standards in service of the nation.