Tel Aviv: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu are scheduled to visit Yad Vashem together on Thursday before holding an expanded bilateral meeting at the King David Hotel.

The discussions are expected to focus on a comprehensive review of the India-Israel Strategic Partnership, with emphasis on strengthening collaboration in defence, science and technology, trade, and people-to-people exchanges. The two leaders will also exchange views on pressing regional and global developments.

Several MoUs spanning economic, security and diplomatic domains are set to be signed during the visit, aimed at further enhancing cooperation between the two countries. Following the signing ceremony, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Netanyahu will deliver joint statements to the media outlining the outcomes of their talks.

India is currently moving towards finalising what is being described as a landmark strategic partnership with Israel to acquire Iron Dome technology. The proposed arrangement goes beyond a straightforward procurement and is envisaged as a core element of India’s indigenous “Mission Sudarshan Chakra”, also known as Project Kusha.

Israel has formally offered to transfer the Iron Dome technology to India under the “Make in India” initiative, enabling local production and integration into a multi-layered air defence system designed to counter short-range rockets, mortars and drone swarms.

Alongside Iron Dome, India is also showing strong interest in Israel’s newer Iron Beam laser-based system, which is seen as a cost-effective, “light-speed” solution against low-cost aerial threats. The proposed collaboration seeks to safeguard Indian cities and key infrastructure through a high-success-rate shield that would complement long-range platforms such as the S-400, with the broader objective of creating an “impregnable” national security canopy by 2030.

During his visit, PM Modi is also scheduled to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi received a standing ovation at the Knesset shortly after arriving in Tel Aviv for his two-day state visit. He became the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament, marking his second visit to Israel in a decade after his 2017 trip.

He was also conferred the Medal of the Knesset. In a post on X, he said, "I am deeply honoured to receive the Medal of the Knesset. I accept it with humility and gratitude. This honour is not a tribute to an individual, but to the enduring friendship between India and Israel. It reflects the shared values that guide our two nations," thanking the Israeli Parliament for the recognition.