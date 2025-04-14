Bhopal: The law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh has come under scrutiny following an alarming incident; a brutal attack on Jain seers in Singoli village, Neemuch district.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath and State Congress President Jitu Patwari criticised the government, citing these events as evidence of administrative failure.

The senior Congress leader took the matter to his X handle and wrote: “In the Singoli police station area of Neemuch district, six assailants targeted three Jain seers who had halted their pilgrimage to rest at a Hanuman temple on Singoli road late Sunday night. This reprehensible attack underscores the alarming breakdown of law and order in the region. If even Jain monks—symbols of absolute non-violence and renunciation—cannot be guaranteed safety, it raises a grave question about the security of others in the state. Swift and decisive action must be taken to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure they face the full force of the law.”

Despite the police arresting all six accused and parading them publicly, Singoli town observed a “Bandh” in protest against the assault on the Jain seers.

Superintendent of Police Ankit Jaiswal had assured the public of swift action, stating that the “arrests were made promptly on the evening of the attack".

However, the assault on the Jain seers has sparked widespread condemnation, with many viewing it as a stark indicator of the state's deteriorating law and order.

Patwari has demanded the removal of the SP and Collector, holding them accountable for the incident.

According to the police, the attack involved six miscreants who targeted “three Jain seers —Shailesh Muni Ji, Balbhadra Muni Ji, and Munindra Muni Ji—while they were on a pilgrimage".

The seers had stopped at a Hanuman temple in Kachhala village for the night when the assailants, arriving on motorcycles, began drinking outside the temple.

They approached the seers; demanded money, and upon refusal, made murderous assault on them. The injured monks initially refused medical treatment at night, delaying their care until Monday morning at “Jain Sthaanak Bhawan".

The attack, carried out with sticks and sharp weapons, was reportedly motivated by robbery, police said.

Two of the assailants were apprehended by locals at the scene, while the remaining four fled.

A viral “disturbing” video of one of the wounded monks revealed severe injuries, including deep gashes on his back and shoulders. The Jain community responded with a silent procession and submitted a memorandum demanding stringent action against the culprits on Monday evening.

The police confirmed that the accused hail from Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari shared a video of the injured monks on social media, condemning the incident as a shocking act of inhumanity against followers of Lord Mahaveer.

He accused the ruling BJP government of fostering an environment where drug abuse and lawlessness thrive, ultimately endangering even revered saints.

Patwari called for immediate measures to ensure the safety of religious figures across the state and urged a thorough investigation into the Singoli attack.

The incident also highlighted the bravery of one monk who ran to the road seeking help from a passing motorcyclist, who alerted the Jain community.

Villagers from Kachhala arrived swiftly, forcing four of the attackers to flee while capturing two.

Police, led by SP Ankit Jaiswal, reached the scene shortly after and registered an FIR. The SP is also seen appealing for maintaining peace as investigations continue in a video.

