New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh BJP Minister, Vijay Shah, has sparked a political storm following his controversial remarks allegedly aimed at Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, drawing sharp condemnation from across the political spectrum in India. Addressing a public gathering in Mhow, BJP Minister Shah, while referring to 'Operation Sindoor', said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a "sister from the same community" as those in Pakistan to avenge the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir -- a comment widely perceived as targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who belongs to the Muslim community. RJD leader Manoj Jha called the minister's remark a "shame". Speaking to IANS, Jha said, "It is a shame in itself.

Both the daughters of India, Sofiya and Vyomika, conducted such a nice Press briefing. They not only made our military shine, but also our country. That Press briefing gave a loud and clear message to the world about India's stance." "It is not that big leaders of the BJP might not have heard the statements, but their choice to stay silent is not right. A similar thing happened a few days back against Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and still the government chose not to speak; it is condemnable," Jha added.

BJP national spokesperson Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, too, minced no words. Speaking to IANS, he said, "This is a wrong and idiotic statement. Qureshi, she is not the only one, her entire family is dedicated towards the security of the country, her family is seen as the pride of the country. Does he not know the difference between terrorism and nationalism? What kind of language are you speaking? This kind of statement is condemnable." Speaking to reporters, Madhya Pradesh BJP President V.D. Sharma said, "The leadership of the BJP is very sensitive.

Whenever such incidents occur, the BJP immediately takes appropriate action and engages in necessary discussions. No one has the right to question the woman, who is a daughter of this nation. The bravery she has shown is saluted by the entire country." "It is a matter of pride that such courageous acts are taking place under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Sharma added. JD(U) leader K.C. Tyagi also lashed out at Shah, telling IANS, "Vijay Shah's statement is problematic and condemnable. He should apologise to the entire nation for disrespecting women's power." Uttarakhand Waqf Board President Shadab Shams also condemned the remarks, saying, "India's daughter has made the country proud, and she should not be judged based on religion. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is also India's daughter. Every son and daughter of India is ready to sacrifice their blood when needed."

"Such people like Shah can only be pitied. I believe the party will teach them a lesson according to their own standards. We have no words for people with such a mindset," he told IANS. As the remark unleashed a wave of outrage on social media and political platforms, prompting immediate damage control. Minister Shah was summoned on Tuesday evening for a closed-door meeting with state BJP chief V.D. Sharma.

Following the meeting, he issued a clarification. "I have nothing to say on the wisdom of those who are twisting my remarks. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi has made the nation proud. We respect both sisters. I did not intend to hurt anyone, and I offer my sincere apologies," Shah said after the meeting. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force, played a key role in briefing the media during 'Operation Sindoor' -- India's precise military retaliation following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. Both officers were widely appreciated for their professionalism and clarity, becoming powerful symbols of the armed forces' resolve.

